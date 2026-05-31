LIC: All about bonus shares alloment date, dividend 2026 record date of insurance behemoth

For shareholders of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the upcoming month set to bring some portfolio action. The insurance behemoth has rewarded its investors with a double financial delight: a bonus share issue and a final dividend. Here is exactly what you need to know as the market prepares to open on Monday, June 1.

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Bonus shares allotment

If you held LIC stock leading into this weekend, your demat account is about to get some action. The corporation had previously fixed Friday, May 29, as the record date to determine who is eligible for its 1:1 bonus issue. With that deadline now in the rearview mirror, all eyes are on Monday, June 1.

The company exchange filing said that the deemed date of allotment for these bonus equity shares is slated for this coming Monday. Simply put, for every one fully paid-up share of Rs 10 you owned before the cutoff, you would be credited with one additional free share when the new week kicks off.

Dividend 2026

The LIC board of directors had also recommended a final dividend to wrap up the financial year 2025-26. Investors are set to receive Rs 10 per equity share. The company's exchange filing highlighted that this translates to an equivalent of Rs 20 per equity share on a pre-bonus basis.

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Dividend record date

If you want to pocket that Rs 10 per share reward, you need to mark Thursday, June 25, 2026, on your calendar. The board has locked in this date as the record date to ascertain which members of the corporation are eligible for the proposed final dividend. This final dividend remains subject to the approval at LIC’s 5th Annual General Meeting (AGM), which is scheduled for Monday, July 27, 2026.

