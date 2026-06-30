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Planning a Ladakh trip? One wrong turn near Pangong Lake could cost you ₹50,000

Planning a Ladakh trip? One wrong turn near Pangong Lake could cost you ₹50,000

A warning shot to tourists: respect boundaries or pay the price. Tough fines, tougher message to protect the high-altitude wild.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jun 30, 2026 5:08 PM IST
Planning a Ladakh trip? One wrong turn near Pangong Lake could cost you ₹50,0002 lakh penalty imposed on errant tourists for illegal off-roading in Pangong Lake and other protected wildlife areas of Ladakh

The Ladakh administration has imposed stringent penalties on four tourists for illegally driving into ecologically sensitive zones, marking the high fines that have been enforced in the union territory for off-roading in protected wildlife areas.

Stiff fines on tourists

Acting on directions from Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena, the Wildlife Department fined four vehicle owners ₹50,000 each — a total of ₹2 lakh — after they were found driving into Pangong Lake and other protected areas in Changthang and Nubra. The tourists involved were identified as residents of Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

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“The administration will not tolerate activities that damage Ladakh’s fragile ecosystems,” Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena said. “Off‑road driving in or around protected wildlife habitats is a punishable offence under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, and we will continue to take strict action to safeguard our environment and endangered species.”

Vehicles were impounded

Officials said the vehicles were impounded during the course of the investigation and were released only after the fines were paid. The Wildlife Department conducted on‑site inspections and documented evidence of tracks and disturbance in areas designated as protected under the Wildlife (Protection) Act.

Environmental concerns

Vehicle movements in high‑altitude wetlands and tundra damage soil crusts, disturb breeding grounds and threaten vulnerable flora and fauna. Pangong Lake and the expanses of Changthang and Nubra host sensitive ecosystems that take years to recover from mechanical disturbance.

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Call for responsible tourism

Lieutenant Governor Saxena urged tourists to act responsibly and adhere to regulations. “Visitors must respect protected area boundaries and follow designated routes,” he said, reiterating that the administration will maintain strict enforcement to protect Ladakh’s natural heritage.
The Wildlife Department said it will continue monitoring popular tourist zones and conduct awareness drives to prevent further violations.

Published on: Jun 30, 2026 5:08 PM IST
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