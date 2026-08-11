How does the PickMe UPI offer work?

Under the new offer, eligible Indian tourists can receive a flat 20% discount on every eligible PickMe ride, subject to a maximum discount of LKR 750 per ride, when payment is made through UPI.

PickMe is Sri Lanka's largest ride-hailing platform and provides mobility services across major cities, tourist destinations and airport transfers. The platform has more than 1.9 million unique users in Sri Lanka.

For Indian tourists, the offer could provide savings on frequent local journeys, including airport transfers, sightseeing trips and transportation between hotels and tourist attractions.

Can Indian tourists pay directly from their bank accounts?

Yes. UPI International allows eligible Indian users to make payments at supported overseas merchants directly from their linked Indian bank accounts.

Advertisement

Before travelling, users need to activate the UPI Global/UPI International facility through their participating bank's UPI-enabled application. Once activated, they can use UPI at supported merchants in Sri Lanka.

The amount is debited from the user's Indian bank account, while the transaction is processed in the local currency. This can reduce the need to carry large amounts of Sri Lankan currency or exchange cash frequently during a trip.

However, travellers should check with their respective bank or UPI app regarding international transaction availability, applicable charges and exchange rates before using the service.

Where can Indians use UPI in Sri Lanka?

UPI payments are already available at several locations in Sri Lanka through merchants accepting LankaQR. Indian tourists can use the payment system at a range of establishments, including:

Advertisement

Where UPI can be used Examples

Transportation Ride-hailing and other mobility services

Tourism Tourist attractions and pilgrimage sites

Shopping Retail stores and shopping centres

Food Cafés and restaurants

Other merchants Businesses accepting LankaQR

The addition of PickMe rides expands UPI's utility beyond conventional retail and dining transactions to one of the most common expenses during a holiday—local transportation.

Why is Sri Lanka important for Indian tourists?

India continues to be Sri Lanka's largest source market for tourism. According to information released by NIPL, more than 531,000 Indian tourists visited Sri Lanka in 2025.

With a large number of Indian visitors travelling across the island, easier digital payments can simplify everyday expenses such as transport, food and shopping.

The PickMe partnership is therefore not just a discount initiative but also part of the broader expansion of India's digital payment infrastructure overseas.

What does this mean for travellers?

For Indian tourists, the biggest advantage is convenience. Instead of arranging local cash for every ride, eligible travellers can use a familiar UPI-enabled application for supported transactions.

The 20% PickMe discount, capped at LKR 750 per ride, adds a direct saving for tourists while encouraging wider adoption of digital payments in Sri Lanka.

Travellers should nevertheless activate international UPI before their trip, confirm that their bank supports the facility and check the applicable exchange rate and charges. The discount is available only on eligible PickMe rides and subject to the offer's terms and conditions.