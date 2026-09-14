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Planning to move to Dubai for work? Indian woman explains why salary alone is not enough to judge an offer

Planning to move to Dubai for work? Indian woman explains why salary alone is not enough to judge an offer

Shree also pointed out the gap between Dubai's glamorous image online and the financial reality of living there.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 14, 2026 12:00 PM IST
Planning to move to Dubai for work? Indian woman explains why salary alone is not enough to judge an offerThe reason, she explained, is simple: expenses in Dubai have to be paid in dirhams, not Indian rupees.

For Indians considering a job in Dubai, a salary that looks impressive after converting dirhams into rupees may not tell the full story. One Indian woman living in the UAE has shared a reality check, asking job seekers to look beyond the number on their offer letter and work out what they will actually have left after monthly expenses.

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Instagram user Shree Shukla recently shared a video on her account, warning Indians against moving to Dubai for low-paying jobs without first understanding the cost of living and the benefits included in the employment package.

Shukla said Indians should not move to Dubai unless their company was willing to pay them around AED 5,000 to AED 6,000 (around ₹1.30 lakh to ₹1.56 lakh) per month.

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AED stands for United Arab Emirates Dirham, the official currency of the UAE

Read the viral post here:

The reason, she explained, is simple: expenses in Dubai have to be paid in dirhams, not Indian rupees.

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Someone earning AED 3,000 (around ₹78,000), for instance, could convert the amount into rupees and feel that it is a sizeable salary. But once rent, food, transport and other everyday expenses are factored in, the amount can look very different.

Shukla said she had seen people earning AED 2,000 to AED 3,000 (around ₹52,000 to ₹78,000) a month struggle to have anything left by the end of the month.

Her point was not simply about the salary figure, but about how people calculate it before deciding to move. A job offer that appears attractive after currency conversion may not leave much room for savings once the actual cost of living is taken into account.

Dubai life may look different on social media

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In the caption accompanying the video, Shukla also pointed out the gap between Dubai's glamorous image online and the financial reality of living there.

She advised people considering jobs paying AED 3,000 to AED 4,000 (around ₹78,000 to ₹1.04 lakh) to calculate their expected expenses before accepting an offer. She also asked prospective employees to look at the complete package, including accommodation, transport and other benefits provided by the employer.

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The discussion continued in the comments, with some viewers arguing that even AED 5,000 to AED 6,000 (around ₹1.30 lakh to ₹1.56 lakh) may no longer be enough to live comfortably in Dubai as expenses rise.

Others suggested that a salary of around AED 8,000 to AED 10,000 (around ₹2.08 lakh to ₹2.60 lakh) would be more realistic for someone planning to move to the UAE.

For Shukla, the takeaway is straightforward. Anyone considering a move to Dubai for work should look at what the entire employment package offers, rather than judging the opportunity only by converting the salary into rupees.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Sep 14, 2026 12:00 PM IST
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