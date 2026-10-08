Planning to quit your job for a business? This man left a ₹25 LPA role & reveals his first-month earnings

The Rajasthan-based entrepreneur shared his first-month experience in a recent video, giving a breakdown of his sales across Amazon, Meesho and Flipkart. He also spoke about the changes he faced after moving from a fixed corporate salary to running an online business.

Tolani said his life had shifted from “fixed salary and corporate comfort” to dealing with “just products, orders, ads, returns.” He admitted to making mistakes during the process while also learning along the way.

According to Tolani, his first-month earnings stood at ₹3,200 on Meesho, ₹0 on Flipkart and ₹45,382 on Amazon over the last 30 days.

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Why did he quit his ₹25 LPA job?

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In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Tolani explained why he decided to leave his corporate career.

“After spending years in the corporate environment, I increasingly felt that internal politics and the lack of freedom to build something of my own were holding me back,” Tolani said.

“I had always wanted to start my own venture, so I eventually decided to take the risk and pursue entrepreneurship full-time,” he added.

Watch the viral post here:

He took the leap in September 2026 and started a fashion jewellery business.

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“I am building a fashion jewellery business, focusing on trendy and affordable jewellery products for everyday wear and different occasions,” Tolani said.

From Mumbai to Ahmedabad

Along with quitting his job, Tolani also moved from Mumbai to Ahmedabad. He said the move helped him reduce his monthly expenses as he already owns a house in Ahmedabad.

“One of the biggest decisions I made along with leaving my job was moving from Mumbai to Ahmedabad. I already have my own house in Ahmedabad, so shifting here significantly reduced my monthly living expenses and gave me a stronger financial runway to focus on building the business.”

Tolani said he started the business from home and is keeping the initial setup lean while learning the e-commerce business step by step.

“My wife and parents have also been very supportive of my decision to leave a stable corporate career and take the entrepreneurial route,” he said.

Tolani's post received mixed reactions on social media. While some users supported his decision, others questioned whether leaving a ₹25 LPA job was financially sensible.