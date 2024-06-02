‘Please don’t hit me’: Raveena Tandon faces mob assault in alleged road rage incident; video goes viral

In a road rage incident, Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon was attacked on June 1 night after a group of women claimed she and her driver assaulted three women, allegedly including an elderly lady.

According to reports, the incident took place on Carter Road in Bandra.

The actress’s driver has been accused of rash driving. He allegedly hit three people at Mumbai’s Carter Road, neat Rizvi College, while backing the vehicle.

In a video clip, Raveena Tandon was seen getting attacked by a group of women. The group claimed that she and her driver assaulted three women, allegedly, including an elderly lady.

In the video, one of the alleged victims was heard telling Raveena, “You will have to spend the night in jail. My nose is bleeding.”

As the matter escalated, Raveena Tandon got out of her vehicle to speak with the crowd. However, she was allegedly pushed and hit.

Raveena was heard urging people, “Don’t push. Please don’t hit me.” When she noticed the camera, she asked the person to not film her.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms.

The actress is yet to issue a statement about the incident.

According to reports, both the parties reached the Khar police station to register separate complaints and the police said they later agreed to reach a compromise.

The police said they were still verifying whether Tandon’s driver knocked down the woman and the claims of the assault, The Indian Express reported.