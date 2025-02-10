PM Internship Scheme: Rs 48 crore spent, second round started from January 9

The Centre has spent Rs 48 crore under the pilot project of the Prime Minister Internship Scheme and is collecting feedback on the scheme’s workings to assess its impact. After the first round of internships, a second round under the scheme started from January 9 this year.

“The second round of the PM Internship Scheme Pilot Project has started from January 9, 2025, and companies are in the process of posting new as well as editing unfilled internship opportunities,” said Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a written reply in Lok Sabha on Monday.

“For the pilot project of the scheme, an amount of Rs 840 crore has been approved. So far, approximately Rs 48 crore has been spent so far,” the minister said.

The Prime Minister’s Internship Scheme (PMIS) announced in the Budget 2024-25, aims to provide internship opportunities to 10 million youth in the top 500 companies in five years. As an initiation to PMIS, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs launched a Pilot Project of the Scheme on October 3 last year to provide 125,000 internship opportunities this fiscal. Companies offered more than 127,000 opportunities across different sectors, across all states and union territories.

“Additionally, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), is gathering feedback from various stakeholders and analyse the scheme's impact as it continues to be implemented," Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Harsh Malhotra said in a separate written reply.

According to a previous reply in Lok Sabha on February 3, the government had informed that 28,141 candidates had accepted offers to join the internship, as on January 29, 2025, in the first round of the scheme.

Against the 127,000 opportunities posted by companies in the first round of the scheme, more than 621,000 applications were received from about 181,000 candidates. Based on the requirements sought by the companies in the internship opportunities offered and the qualifications of the applicants, partner companies made 82,077 internship offers to 60,866 candidates, Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Harsh Malhotra had informed the Lok Sabha.