Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) on Thursday, stating that the event would lay the foundation for a global ecosystem that nurtures international talent and creativity. He said it was the opportune moment for "create in India, create for world" as the global community seeks new storytelling methods, with India having much to offer.

Advertisement

Related Articles

He said that screens nowadays might be ‘mini’ but India’s message is turning mega. India has a lot more to offer; besides being a country of billion plus population it is also a land of billion plus stories, said PM Modi at WAVES.

"Humans should not be turned into robots. We need to make them more sensitive,” he said, highlighting the importance of creative responsibility.

“WAVES is not merely an acronym, it's a wave of culture, creativity, film music, gaming, story telling,” said PM Modi.

The prime minister also urged the protection of the younger generation from anti-humanity ideas. His remarks come amid a growing debate over controversial online content, with the Supreme Court seeking a response from the government on the matter.

Advertisement

Modi expressed confidence in WAVES' potential to provide a platform for global talent, especially as India emerges as an international hub for film production, digital content, gaming, fashion, music, and live concerts. He likened Indian music to Indian cuisine, predicting its global popularity, and noted that while screen sizes may be shrinking, the scope of India's stories is expanding.

The summit aims to establish India as a global hub for media, entertainment, and digital innovation by bringing together creators, startups, industry leaders, and policymakers from around the world.