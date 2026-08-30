PM Modi conferred Uzbekistan's highest state honour. Watch PM's car diplomacy in Tashkent

Following high-level delegation talks, India and Uzbekistan formally elevated their bilateral relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The expansion targets multi-sectoral cooperation across energy, trade, technology, and regional infrastructure.

Accepting the award, PM Modi emphasised the cultural resonance of the award's title, noting its alignment with shared linguistic and diplomatic bonds.

May the India-Uzbekistan friendship flourish!



May our bilateral partnership progress across sectors and may our people be prosperous.@president_uz https://t.co/UTGB8xJ2zm pic.twitter.com/grVQiJcS4w — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 30, 2026

"Being honoured with Uzbekistan's highest award is a matter of great pride for me," PM Modi said. "There is hardly a family in India where the word 'Dostlik' is not spoken a hundred times a day. Today, you have truly brought out the essence of it. 'Dostlik' means friendship. The word itself beautifully expresses the sentiment at the heart of the relationship between India and Uzbekistan."

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Dedication of the distinction was directed to the broader Indian public and the historical trajectory of bilateral relations between both nations.

"On behalf of all Indians, I sincerely thank the people of Uzbekistan, the government, and my dear friend, the President. I accept this highest honour with utmost humility and dedicate it to the centuries-old friendship between our two countries and our shared heritage," PM Modi said.

A special welcome, wreath-laying at the Yangi Uzbekistan Monument and interaction with the Indian community…



Here are highlights from yesterday in Tashkent. pic.twitter.com/nQF54An3UB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 30, 2026

The strategic talks in Tashkent coincide with milestone anniversaries for both nations — Uzbekistan's upcoming 35th Independence Day and the 15th anniversary of the India-Uzbekistan strategic framework. Following the completion of his engagements in Tashkent, the Prime Minister is scheduled to travel to Kyrgyzstan to attend the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.