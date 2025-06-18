PM Modi declines Trump's invite to visit US after Canada trip; MEA cites prior commitments

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declined an invitation from US President Donald Trump to visit Washington, citing pre-scheduled commitments. The request was made as Modi prepared to return from Canada, according to Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

“President Trump asked Prime Minister Modi if he could stop by the United States on his way back from Canada. Due to pre-scheduled commitments, Prime Minister Modi expressed his inability to do so,” Misri said in a statement to reporters.

The request reportedly came ahead of Trump’s abrupt return to Washington from the G7 Summit amid the escalating Israel-Iran conflict.