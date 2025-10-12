PM Modi gets invitation from Trump, Sisi for Gaza summit in Sharm el-Sheikh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited by US President Donald Trump and Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to attend an international "peace summit" in Sharm El-Sheikh on October 13, The Indian Express reported on Sunday. The summit is aimed at ending the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.

The last-minute invitation was extended on Saturday, though the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has not yet confirmed his participation, the report said.

According to the Egyptian Presidency's spokesperson, the summit will be held under the joint chairmanship of Trump and al-Sisi, with leaders from more than 20 countries expected to attend. "The summit aims to end the war in the Gaza Strip, strengthen efforts to establish peace and stability in the Middle East, and open a new page of regional security and stability," the spokesperson said.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Modi congratulated Trump on the "success" of the first phase of a US-brokered peace plan. "Spoke to my friend, President Trump and congratulated him on the success of the historic Gaza peace plan," he said on X. The PM added that he and Trump "also reviewed the good progress achieved in trade negotiations. Agreed to stay in close touch over the coming weeks."

Modi has also held discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the plan. "Called my friend, Prime Minister Netanyahu, to congratulate him on the progress made under President Trump's Gaza peace plan," Modi said. "We welcome the agreement on the release of hostages and enhanced humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza. Reaffirmed that terrorism in any form or manifestation is unacceptable anywhere in the world," he added.

Under the US-brokered plan, hostilities in Gaza are to be halted, Israeli captives and Palestinian prisoners released, and the Strip redeveloped into a "deradicalised terror-free zone" that does not pose a threat to neighbouring countries. The first phase of the plan included a ceasefire agreement and the release of hostages taken by Hamas, which attacked Israeli cities on October 7, 2023, killing about 1,200 people. Hamas reportedly took 251 hostages, of whom more than 50 remain in captivity. Israeli military operations have killed over 66,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry.

Gaza continues to face a humanitarian crisis, with food and medicine shortages. The World Health Organization said last month that malnutrition rates had reached "alarming levels."

The issue also came up in Modi's talks with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Mumbai. "On the issues of the Ukraine conflict and Gaza, India supports all efforts to restore peace through dialogue and diplomacy," Modi said. Starmer noted that progress on the peace plan would bring "profound relief, especially for families of hostages taken by Hamas and the civilian population of Gaza."

