PM Modi hails Trump’s Gaza peace role as Hamas signals readiness to release hostages

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday welcomed US President Donald Trump’s role in the Gaza peace framework, after Hamas signalled readiness to release hostages and partially accept Trump’s plan.

“We welcome President Trump’s leadership as peace efforts in Gaza make decisive progress. Indications of the release of hostages mark a significant step forward,” PM Modi said in a statement on X.

India will continue to strongly support all efforts towards a durable and just peace.@realDonaldTrump @POTUS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 4, 2025

Reiterating New Delhi’s long-standing position, Modi added that India would “continue to strongly support all efforts towards a durable and just peace,” stressing the importance of stability and reconciliation in the Middle East.

The remarks come at a delicate moment in India-US relations. In August, President Trump imposed a 50% tariff on Indian exports, citing trade imbalances and India’s continued purchase of Russian oil. Indian officials described the move as “unfair” and “unjustified,” adding pressure on bilateral ties.

Despite these tensions, diplomatic gestures have continued. In September 2025, Trump personally called Modi to wish him on his 75th birthday, a move publicly acknowledged by the Prime Minister as a sign of goodwill. Earlier this month, Trump reposted Modi’s endorsement of his Gaza peace plan on Truth Social, a gesture viewed in New Delhi as a positive signal.

The developments highlight a complex but evolving dynamic between Washington and New Delhi—where sharp trade disputes coexist with growing alignment on international peace efforts.]