PM Modi in Italy for G7 Summit: What to expect from his first foreign trip after being re-elected for third time

Newly elected Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, is in Italy for his first foreign trip for the G7 summit after being sworn in for a third term. The prime minister is expected to engage in talks and meet several other world leaders on the sidelines of the summit.

Announcing his due presence at the summit, PM wrote on X, "Looking forward to engaging in productive discussions with world leaders. Together, we aim to address global challenges and foster international cooperation for a brighter future."

Before leaving for Italy, PM Modi stated that he was "grateful" for his first foreign visit in his third straight term as he was to Italy country for an invitation to the G7 summit.

PM Modi at the G7 Summit: What to Expect?