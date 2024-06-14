PM Modi in Italy for G7 Summit: What to expect from his first foreign trip after being re-elected for third time

Newly elected Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, is in Italy for his first foreign trip for the G7 summit after being sworn in for a third term. The prime minister is expected to engage in talks and meet several other world leaders on the sidelines of the summit.
Announcing his due presence at the summit, PM wrote on X, "Looking forward to engaging in productive discussions with world leaders. Together, we aim to address global challenges and foster international cooperation for a brighter future."
Before leaving for Italy, PM Modi stated that he was "grateful" for his first foreign visit in his third straight term as he was to Italy country for an invitation to the G7 summit.
PM Modi at the G7 Summit: What to Expect?
- PM Modi highlighted India's focus on artificial intelligence, energy, Africa, and the Mediterranean during the G7 summit's outreach session to discuss critical issues concerning the Global South.
- India previously hosted the G20 Summit in Delhi last September, attended by leaders from the Apulia meet under the Italian presidency, where Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will welcome PM Modi as Italy's Council of Ministers President on Friday.
- Italy, as the current G7 Chair, is hosting the summit of the bloc comprising major advanced economies like Canada, France, Germany, Japan, the UK, the US, and the European Union.
- India received an invitation from Italy to participate in the summit as an outreach country, marking PM Modi's fifth consecutive attendance and India's tenth overall participation in the G7 summits.
- PM Modi is set to engage in a bilateral meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and is expected to meet US President Joe Biden during the summit, as per US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.
- The Russia-Ukraine conflict is a significant focus at the summit, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy participating. India advocates for dialogue and diplomacy, while others like Sunak call for resolute support for Ukraine.
- Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra referenced PM Modi's emphasis on peaceful resolutions, indicating India's commitment to sharing its perspective with global leaders during the summit.
- Italian Prime Minister Meloni underscored the choice of southern Italy as the summit venue to convey a strong message to the Global South in her opening address to G7 leaders on Thursday.
- G7 leaders attending the meeting on Thursday included UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, US President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and European Council President Charles Michel.
- Alongside India, Italy has invited leaders from 11 developing nations in Africa, South America, and the Indo-Pacific region to participate in the G7 Summit.