PM Modi, Japan PM Fumio Kishida engage in talks on bullet train project on sidelines of G7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida engaged in a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit 2024 in Italy's Apulia. Their discussions primarily revolved around key infrastructural projects and bilateral cooperation between India and Japan, according to an official statement.

A prominent topic amidst their talks was the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project, anticipated to transform mobility in India with an envisioned investment of 5 trillion yen from Japan between 2022 and 2027. This project, based on Japan's renowned Shinkansen System, signifies India's step into high-speed rail technology.

Related Articles

The proposed bullet train aims to operate at speeds of up to 320 km per hour, surpassing India's existing fastest trains – the Gatiman Express and the Vande Bharat Express – which run at 160 km per hour. Once completed, the high-speed rail corridor will slash travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad from six hours to merely two hours.

During his address at the G-7 Summit, Prime Minister Modi spotlighted key topics like Artificial Intelligence, Energy, Africa, and the Mediterranean. He underscored the significance of strong India-Japan ties in fostering regional peace, security, and prosperity, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region amidst China's assertive behaviour.

A joint statement issued post the meeting emphasised areas of mutual interest for collaboration, spanning defence, technology, semiconductors, clean energy, and digital technology. Both leaders expressed contentment with the advancements in the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, now in its tenth year.

The discussions culminated with a pledge to deepen bilateral cooperation across novel sectors, enhance business-to-business and people-to-people bonds, and fortify infrastructure and cultural connections. The leaders committed to sustaining their dialogue at the upcoming annual India-Japan summit.

