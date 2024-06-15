Prime Minister Modi champions India's leadership in AI, energy at G7 Summit 

Days after Narendra Modi began his third term as India's Prime Minister, he participated in the G7 Summit in Italy. Despite India not being a member of the G7, which comprises Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, Italy extended invitations to leaders from 11 developing countries, including India.

During the summit, Prime Minister Modi actively engaged in the Outreach sessions focusing on Artificial Intelligence, Energy, Africa, and the Mediterranean, which was attended by Biden and other G7 leaders. Delivering his statement at the G7 Outreach Session, the Prime Minister called the 21st century to be the century of technology, and emphasised India will work together with all countries to make AI transparent, fair, secure, accessible and responsible.

As the world accelerates towards artificial intelligence at an unprecedented pace, Prime Minister Modi underscored India's leadership in the field on the global stage. He highlighted India's initiatives and contributions stating, “India is among the first few countries to formulate a National Strategy on Artificial Intelligence. Based on this strategy, this year we have launched AI Mission. It is derived from the mantra "AI for All”. And in the time to come, we will continue to work together with all countries to make AI transparent, fair, secure, accessible and responsible.”

As a founding member and lead chair of the Global Partnership for AI, India is also promoting cooperation among all countries. During the G-20 Summit hosted by India last year, India emphasised the importance of international governance in the field of AI.

He also added, “The 21st century is the century of technology. There is hardly any aspect of human life that is deprived of the influence of technology. While on the one hand technology gives the courage to take man to the moon, on the other hand, it also creates challenges like cyber security. We have to collectively ensure that the benefits of technology reach all sections of society, to realise the potential of every person in society, to help remove social inequalities, and expand human powers instead of limiting them. This should not only be our desire, but our responsibility. We have to convert monopoly in technology into mass usage. We have to make technology creative, not destructive. Only then will we be able to lay the foundation of an inclusive society.”

Alongside technology, PM Modi also emphasised India's approach in the field of energy, which is based on four principles - availability, accessibility, affordability and acceptability.

“India is the first country to fulfil all the commitments made under COP before time. And we are making every effort to fulfil our commitment to achieve the target of Net Zero by 2070. We should together try to make the time to come a Green Era,” added Modi.

Over the last few years, the government of India has taken numerous initiatives towards its goal towards reducing its carbon emissions. India has developed a strong policy response through missions and programs to reduce its climate vulnerability starting with the National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC).

It is a national strategy of 8 sub-missions to help adapt and magnify ecological sustainability in India’s development path. The specific interventions like National Solar Mission (NSM), National Mission for Enhanced Energy Efficiency (NMEEE), National Mission on Sustainable Habitat (NMSH), National Water Mission (NWM), National Mission for Sustaining the Himalayan Ecosystem (NMSHE), National Mission on Strategic Knowledge for Climate Change (NMSKCC), National Mission for a Green India (GIM), and National Mission for Sustainable Agriculture (NMSA). India’s financial ecosystem too is contributing to climate change with RBI joining the Network for Greening the Financial System (NGFS), SEBI releasing the BRSR framework, and more.

To increase citizen participation in the net zero journey, India started Mission LiFE i.e. Lifestyle For Environment.

Taking this Mission forward, on 5 June, Environment Day, Modi started a campaign - "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam". “Everyone loves their mother. With this feeling, we want to make tree plantation a mass movement with personal touch and global responsibility,” said Modi.

He also urged all the G7 leaders to join the campaign.