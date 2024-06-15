'Hi friends, from #Melodi': Italy PM Meloni shares video with PM Modi during G7 summit

In a heartwarming exchange at the G7 Summit, Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a light moment captured in a video on Saturday.

The clip, recorded during the summit in Italy's Apulia, showcased the leaders laughing together as Meloni greeted viewers with, "Hello from the Melodi team."

This companionship between the two leaders is not new, as shown by a selfie shared by Meloni last year during the COP28 summit in Dubai. The image, captioned "Good friends at COP28" with #Melodi, went viral, amassing an astounding 47 million views.

PM Modi at G7

Representing India as an influential voice on the global stage, Prime Minister Modi was warmly welcomed by his Italian counterpart at the 50th G7 Summit, where they exchanged greetings with a traditional namaste. During the summit, Modi emphasised the need to democratise technology and ensure its benefits are accessible to all segments of society.

Furthermore, Modi highlighted India's commitment to amplifying the voices of the Global South, particularly Africa, on international platforms. He referenced India's efforts during its presidency to elevate the African Union to a permanent member of the G20, emphasising the country's dedication to strengthening ties with the African continent.

In addition to engaging with Meloni, Prime Minister Modi held bilateral discussions with several world leaders on the sidelines of the summit. These included talks with French President Macron, British Prime Minister Sunak, Ukraine's President Zelenskyy, and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, aimed at fostering closer cooperation and strengthening international relations.

Amid strained relations, Modi met Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for the first time after the Khalistani row, addressing bilateral concerns surrounding the case involving the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The interactions at the G7 Summit underscored India's commitment to global cooperation, technology equality, and inclusivity on the world stage.

