PM Modi on Dhankhar's exit: 'He served India in many roles, wishing him good health'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar good health shortly after President Droupadi Murmu accepted his resignation. "Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji has got many opportunities to serve our country in various capacities, including as the Vice President of India. Wishing him good health," the Prime Minister said in a post on X.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister's message came minutes after President Murmu had accepted Dhankhar's resignation, which he submitted earlier yesterday evening, citing health reasons. "To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution," Dhankhar said in his letter on Monday.

Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji has got many opportunities to serve our country in various capacities, including as the Vice President of India. Wishing him good health.



श्री जगदीप धनखड़ जी को भारत के उपराष्ट्रपति सहित कई भूमिकाओं में देश की सेवा करने का अवसर मिला है। मैं उनके उत्तम… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2025

The 74-year-old had assumed office in August 2022 and had more than two years left in his term. His resignation came on the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament and drew sharp reactions across the political spectrum.

Advertisement

The Vice President had recently undergone angioplasty at AIIMS Delhi and had been hospitalised earlier this year. Though he appeared in several public events, he was seen in visible discomfort at times. His letter to the President mentioned the need to step down immediately due to health concerns.

In his letter, Dhankhar expressed gratitude to the President, the Prime Minister, the Council of Ministers, and all Members of Parliament. "I extend my deepest gratitude to Your Excellency the Hon’ble President of India for her unwavering support and the soothing wonderful working relationship we maintained during my tenure."

He added: "Prime Minister's cooperation and support have been invaluable, and I have learned much during my time in office."

Dhankhar is now the third Vice President in independent India to resign before completing his term, after V V Giri and R Venkataraman-both of whom resigned to contest the presidency. His departure initiates a constitutional process to elect a new Vice President within six months. Until then, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh is expected to preside over the House.

Advertisement

During his term, Dhankhar had frequent confrontations with the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and took strong positions on issues such as judicial accountability. His tenure also saw an unprecedented impeachment motion against a sitting Vice President, which was ultimately rejected.

Born in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, Dhankhar had previously served as the governor of West Bengal, a Lok Sabha MP, and as Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs. Earlier this month, he had said, "I will retire at the right time, August 2027, subject to divine intervention."