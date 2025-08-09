PM Modi pays tribute to 1925 Kakori revolutionaries, calls their courage ‘timeless’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid glowing tributes to the courage and patriotism of the revolutionaries who took part in the historic Kakori incident, as the nation marked its 100th anniversary.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi said, “On this day, a hundred years ago, the courage shown by patriotic Indians at Kakori highlighted the resentment among people against colonial rule. They were angry at the manner in which people’s money was being used to further colonial exploitation. Their valour will always be remembered by the people of India. We will keep working to fulfil their dreams for a strong and prosperous India.”

Advertisement

On this day, a hundred years ago, the courage shown by patriotic Indians at Kakori highlighted the resentment among people against colonial rule. They were angry at the manner in which people’s money was being used to further colonial exploitation. Their valour will always be… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 9, 2025

The Prime Minister emphasised that the Kakori incident was a symbol of the deep anger Indians felt over the exploitation of their resources under British rule and a powerful statement against injustice.

The Kakori Train Robbery of 1925

The Kakori incident, also known as the Kakori Conspiracy, took place on August 9, 1925, near the town of Kakori in present-day Uttar Pradesh. Members of the Hindustan Republican Association (HRA), including Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaqulla Khan, Rajendra Lahiri, and Roshan Singh, stopped a train carrying government funds and seized the money to finance revolutionary activities against the British Raj.

Advertisement

The act was not driven by personal gain but aimed at striking a blow to the colonial administration’s financial backbone. The British swiftly launched a crackdown, arresting many revolutionaries. The subsequent trial led to the execution of Bismil, Ashfaqulla Khan, Lahiri, and Roshan Singh, while several others received long prison sentences.

The Kakori incident remains a landmark in India’s freedom struggle, remembered for the unmatched bravery and sacrifice of its participants.