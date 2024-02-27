PM Modi reveals Gaganyaan crew; bestows Astronaut wings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed the Gaganyaan crew to the world on Tuesday. He also gave the astronauts wings. The four Indian Air Force Officers who would be the first Indiansto go to space from Indian soil are Group Captain Prashanth Balakrishnan, Group Captain Ajith Krishnan, Group Captain Angad Pratap and Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla.

The Gaganyaan project envisages the demonstration of human spaceflight capability by launching the crew from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota into an approximately 400 Km Low Earth Orbit for a three-day mission and bringing them back safely to earth, by landing in Indian sea waters.

The Prime Minister, who was at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in Thiruvananthapuram, also reviewed the progress of the Gaganyaan mission at the space centre. This was his first visit to the ISRO headquarters. PM Modi also interacted with humanoid Vyomitra who will be launched into space before the astronauts.

India will become the fourth nation after the US, Russia and China to independently send humans to space.

The Gaganyaan spacecraft has been designed with advanced technology to ensure the safety and success of the mission. It will be equipped with life support systems, communication systems and other features to sustain human life.

The astronauts will undergo intensive training in space navigation survival skills.

PM Modi inaugurated the PSLV Integration Facility, the Semi-cryogenic Integrated Engine and Stage Test facility at Mahendragiri, as well as the Trisonic Wind Tunnel at the space centre.