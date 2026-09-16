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PM Modi schoolmate gets relief in Bhayandar land dispute as builder gives up construction permission

PM Modi schoolmate gets relief in Bhayandar land dispute as builder gives up construction permission

During his meeting with Modi, Vohra claimed that he and his brother acquired the 2,810 sq m of land in 1989 and never sold or transferred it.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 16, 2026 5:15 PM IST
PM Modi schoolmate gets relief in Bhayandar land dispute as builder gives up construction permissionVohra had sought Modi’s intervention in the land dispute and a CBI probe into the matter.

Asgar Ali Vohra has got some relief in his long-running Bhayandar land dispute, with Seven Eleven Construction Pvt Ltd agreeing to give up the construction permission it obtained on part of the disputed land, days after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the matter, The Indian Express reported on Wednesday.

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The BJP MLA linked to the company, Narendra Mehta, has also agreed to withdraw the police complaint against Vohra.

The developments followed a meeting between Vohra and Modi at the Mantralaya on September 8. Vohra and Modi were reportedly schoolmates at BN High School in Vadnagar, Gujarat.

Vohra had sought Modi’s intervention in the land dispute and a CBI probe into the matter.

In a letter to the MBMC’s town-planning department, Seven Eleven said it bought 1,405 sq m of land at Navghar from Mervin Joseph Fernandes and others through a registered deed dated June 13, 2019.

The company said it subsequently obtained construction permission dated April 17, 2026.

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However, citing the land dispute, Seven Eleven said it was surrendering the permission and asked the civic body to return the fees paid.

Vohra's claim over the land

During his meeting with Modi, Vohra claimed that he and his brother acquired the 2,810 sq m of land in 1989 and never sold or transferred it.

He also alleged that documents relating to the land were created without his knowledge and that the property was divided, with claims involving Swayam Builders and Seven Eleven Construction.

The dispute has been before courts and government authorities for years.

What the court judgment said

A January 2026 civil court judgment, referred to in Vohra’s legal notice, held that the later document relied upon by Swayam Builders cannot affect Vohra’s rights arising from the 1989 document, to the extent of the vendors’ interest.

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The judgment did not, however, declare Vohra the absolute owner of the entire 2,810 sq m, according to the notice.

Must Read: PM Modi's former schoolmate alleges land grab in Maharashtra, seeks CBI probe

Vohra also cited a July 3 CID document-examination report which had found discrepancies in signatures and figures in two documents that had been changed using whitener.

Police complaint to be withdrawn

The latest development also concerns a police case against Vohra and another person.

In a letter to the Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar Police Commissioner, Seven Eleven referred to the FIR registered in December 2025 over alleged unauthorised entry on the disputed property.

After Vohra’s meeting with Modi, the company said the parties had now reached an understanding over the land and requested that the complaint be withdrawn.

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Published on: Sep 16, 2026 5:15 PM IST
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