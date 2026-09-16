BGMI 4.6 update is here: Check new modes, events and key dates

The biggest addition in the new update is Midnight Hunters, a supernatural-themed mode available on Erangel from September 16 to November 16. Locations including Rozhok, Mylta, Quarry and Gatka have been transformed into Vampire Takeover points, while Stalber and Sosnovka Military Base now feature the Nightkeeper’s Hunter Guild.

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The mode introduces Guild Missions, a Hunter Shooting Range, Clock Tower and Scream Crates. Players can also encounter Bloodwalkers, Nightbats, the Vampire Elder and the Nightkeeper.

One of the key features is Bloodline Awakening, which allows eliminated players to return as Vampires. Up to 20 Vampires can be active at a time, using abilities such as Claw Strike, Absorb, Blood Sense and Blood Amberfication.

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“Midnight Hunters is a genuine departure—we have changed what happens to you after you are eliminated,” Srinjoy Das, director of marketing and product management at KRAFTON India, said.

Ocean Odyssey returns to Erangel

BGMI will bring back Ocean Odyssey on September 30 following continued demand from players. The themed experience will feature the Ocean Palace, Trident, Kraken and underwater exploration.

The return will give existing players another opportunity to revisit the mode while allowing newer users to experience one of BGMI’s most distinctive departures from the traditional battle royale format.

Kiaraa arrives with Diwali-themed world

Kiaraa, an original character IP created by KRAFTON India’s in-house art team, will enter BGMI from October 8. The character will be associated with a new Diwali-themed Indian Bazaar on Erangel.

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Players can activate four peacock-shaped lamps at the Bazaar to awaken Kiaraa and enter a Boss Fight Zone. The Kiaraa Nakshatra Collection includes the Divine Peacock Glider, Divine Radiance SCAR-L, Divine Chariot Buggy.

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Arrow Rain Emote and Divine Edge Machete.

The game will also introduce its first India-specific Diwali Prize Path from October 22 to November 15. The 20-level event will offer rewards including the Revel 01 Set, Diwali Gold Set, Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 and Royal Enfield Bullet 350.

New collaborations and creator content

The One Punch Man collaboration will begin on September 21 with a Spin and Mini Royale Pass. The Lincoln Motor Cruise event, running from September 16 to November 9, will feature the Lincoln Model L and Lincoln Navigator Black Label.

A Techno Gamerz collaboration will go live on October 20, featuring a dedicated voice experience, the Sunken Templar collection and themed weapon content.

KRAFTON said the WOW ecosystem has crossed 50,000 created maps, with more than 35,000 currently live. Over 23 million BGMI players have tried the mode, while nearly one million users play it daily, according to the company.

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More content planned through the season

BGMI 4.6 is set to deliver new collections and progression systems throughout the season, rather than limiting the content to its launch-day offerings. The Platinum Soulmeister collection will arrive on September 25, followed by Sanguine Sonata on October 25 and Umbral Scorpius on November 1.

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With Midnight Hunters, the return of Ocean Odyssey, Kiaraa’s Diwali-themed world, creator collaborations and other festive experiences, the update is designed to keep players engaged over the coming weeks.