Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reached out to leaders in West Asia as tensions in the region continued to rise, as per reported by PTI.

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He spoke separately with the King of Bahrain, Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa, and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, who also serves as Prime Minister.

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During both conversations, the Prime Minister strongly condemned the attacks on the two countries. He also discussed the safety and welfare of the Indian community living there.

"The prime minister had two important telephone conversations today. He spoke with the King of Bahrain, King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa. He also spoke with the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed Bin Salman. The PM condemned the attacks on both these countries," officials said.

The calls came after the United States and Israel carried out strikes on Iran in which Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, was killed. In response, Iran launched a series of missiles towards Israel and several other countries in West Asia, including Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

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Earlier, Prime Minister Modi had also spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, about the unfolding situation.