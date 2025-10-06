PM Modi speaks to CJI after shoe attack: 'No place for such acts in our society'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condemned the attack on Chief Justice BR Gavai earlier today, calling it an act that has angered every Indian. The Prime Minister expressed his shock and condemnation of the incident and praised Justice Gavai for maintaining his calm despite the provocative situation.

"Spoke to Chief Justice of India, Justice BR Gavai Ji. The attack on him earlier today in the Supreme Court premises has angered every Indian. There is no place for such reprehensible acts in our society. It is utterly condemnable. I appreciated the calm displayed by Justice Gavai in the face of such a situation. It highlights his commitment to values of justice and strengthening the spirit of our Constitution," the Prime Minister wrote on X.

Advertisement

Earlier today, during court proceedings, a Supreme Court lawyer, Rakesh Kishore, attempted to hurl a shoe at Chief Justice Gavai. The incident took place around 11:35 am in the courtroom when the 71-year-old lawyer allegedly removed his sports shoes and aimed to throw them towards the Bench presided over by the CJI.

In response to the shocking act, the Bar Council of India (BCI) swiftly intervened, issuing an immediate suspension order for Rakesh Kishore. The BCI's interim suspension stated that Kishore's actions were "prima facie inconsistent with the dignity of the court" and a violation of the Advocates Act, 1961 and Bar Council of India Rules.

Advertisement

The BCI also indicated that Kishore's conduct was a clear breach of professional ethics and ordered that he be barred from appearing, pleading, or practising in any court, tribunal, or authority across India during his suspension. The Bar Council also initiated disciplinary proceedings and issued a show-cause notice, giving Kishore 15 days to explain his actions.

"This order shall be circulated to all relevant courts, tribunals, and Bar Associations. Kishore's identity card, proximity pass, or access permission will be rendered invalid during the suspension period," the BCI stated. The Bar body also required Kishore to submit an affidavit of compliance within 48 hours.

