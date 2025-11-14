PM Modi targets Congress after Bihar debacle, predicts major split amid ‘growing discontent’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Congress following its humiliating defeat in the Bihar assembly elections, declaring that the party has become a “liability” for its alliance partners and predicting that internal discontent could soon lead to another split within the organisation.

Addressing BJP workers in Delhi after the NDA’s landslide win in Bihar, Modi said the Congress has not managed to secure a single electoral victory in six states since 2024 and claimed the party would struggle to even “put together a combination of 100 seats” across these states.

“Today, the Congress has become MMC – Muslim League Maoist Congress,” Modi said, accusing the party of shaping its agenda around what he called divisive politics. “Within the Congress as well, a separate faction is emerging that is uncomfortable with this negative politics. I think that there could be another major split in the Congress.”

Without naming him, the Prime Minister took a dig at Rahul Gandhi, saying the “naamdaar” leader had triggered widespread discontent within the party through his approach and policies.

Modi also used the occasion to redefine the political MY formula. “Some parties in Bihar had created the appeasement formula of MY. But today’s victory has given a new positive MY formula — Mahila (women) and Youth,” he said, adding that Bihar’s young demographic, spanning all castes and religions, had rejected the “old communal MY formula of the Jungle Raj people.”

Hitting out at the RJD, the Prime Minister said that when he used the terms “Jungle Raj” and “Katta Sarkar” during the campaign, the party did not object, but the Congress became “uneasy.” “I want to reiterate that Katta Sarkar will never return to Bihar. The people of Bihar have voted for Viksit Bihar,” he added.

Modi also highlighted the transformation in security and democratic participation in Bihar, recalling a time when voting in Naxal-affected regions ended by 3 pm due to fear. “Now people voted without fear. I congratulate the people for reposing faith in democracy and the Election Commission by voting in record numbers,” he said.