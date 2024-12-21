PM Modi to inaugurate Noida International Airport in Jewar in April 2025

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Noida International Airport in Jewar, with operations expected to commence in April 2025.

Speaking during a dialogue with farmers in Lucknow who contributed land for the airport, Adityanath described the facility as "Asia’s largest airport." The project, spanning 1,334 hectares along the Yamuna Expressway, is set to become the second major airport in the National Capital Region (NCR), following Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

A significant milestone was reached on December 9, when an Airbus A320 from IGI completed a validation flight at the new airport, confirming the functionality of its navigational aids and air traffic control systems. Adityanath emphasized that this successful test flight paves the way for commercial operations, which will enhance connectivity and foster economic growth in the region.

"The airport will bring unprecedented prosperity to the region," Adityanath stated. He projected that by 2040, the airport could accommodate up to 70 million passengers annually, positioning it among the world's top airports.

Once fully operational, the facility is expected to feature eight runways, making it double the size of Delhi's airport, according to officials from Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL). The airport is being developed by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited, a subsidiary of Zurich International Airport AG, under a public-private partnership model at an estimated cost of ₹29,650 crore.

In response to farmer protests regarding land acquisition compensation, Adityanath announced an increase from ₹3,100 to ₹4,300 per square meter for the third phase of the project. He assured farmers of their rights to interest payments and comprehensive rehabilitation and employment support, commending their cooperation and trust throughout the process.

