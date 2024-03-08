PM Modi to unveil Rs 825-cr Sela Tunnel Project in Arunachal Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Sela Tunnel project during his visit to Arunachal Pradesh on March 9. The foundation for this project was laid in February 2019. Additionally, PM Modi will inaugurate 20 other projects as part of his visit to the region.

The Sela Tunnel project, completed at a total cost of Rs 825 crore, stands as a crucial infrastructure development. Situated on the road linking Tezpur to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh at an altitude of 13,000 feet, the tunnel ensures all-weather connectivity to the Tawang region.

Executed by the Border Road Organisation (BRO), the Sela Tunnel project features two tunnels and a link road. Tunnel 1, a single-tube structure, spans 980 meters, while Tunnel 2 extends to 1,555 meters with one bi-lane tube for traffic and another designated for emergency services. Connecting these tunnels is a 1,200-meter-long road.

The Sela Tunnel project, initiated in 2019, is designed to deliver three pivotal advantages. These include ensuring year-round accessibility to forward regions, substantially reducing travel time by over an hour between Tezpur and Tawang, and offering a safer alternative route by avoiding the perilous snow-covered Sela top, positioned at an elevation of 13,700 feet.

The construction milestones for the Sela Tunnel project include the inaugural blast for Tunnel 1 in January 2021, with the final blast for the 980-meter tunnel taking place in January 2022. Following this, a breakthrough blast for Tunnel 2 was successfully completed in October 2021.

