PM Modi's former schoolmate alleges land grab in Maharashtra, seeks CBI probe

Vohra said he bought the property through a registered agreement in 1989 and has never sold or transferred it. He alleged that documents were forged in 2011 in collusion with Swayam Builders, after which the land was split into two portions.

One portion was allegedly shown as being in the possession of Swayam Builders. The other was shown as being controlled by Seven Eleven Constructions, which is linked to BJP MLA Narendra Mehta, Vohra claimed.

Vohra has also questioned how construction permission was granted on the disputed property. He alleged that the Town Planning Department of the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation approved construction despite his claim to ownership.

He further accused officials in the municipal corporation, the Revenue Department, and local police of failing to act against those allegedly involved in preparing the forged documents.

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The allegations have not been independently established.

FIR Filed, CID Report After 11 Years

Vohra had approached the police over the alleged forgery in 2015, when an FIR was registered. The matter subsequently went to court. But Vohra has questioned why the CID report in the case was submitted only in 2026 - nearly 11 years after the FIR.

He alleged that the delay may have been the result of political pressure.

Vohra also claimed that a counter-case was filed against him in 2025 without giving him prior notice or an opportunity to present his side.

After years of pursuing the matter with the police, revenue authorities, and the municipal corporation, Vohra took the issue to the Prime Minister. He has asked the CBI to investigate the land dispute, including the alleged role of the builders and government officials.

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The municipal authorities took note of the matter after Vohra's meeting with Modi. A hearing has now been scheduled for September 16.

Vohra studied with Modi at BN School in Vadnagar, Gujarat.