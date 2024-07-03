PM Modi's jibe at Congress on 1/3rd govt remark: 'Completed 10 years, 20 more to go'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said in his Rajya Sabha address replied to the Congress' 'one-third' attack and said that 10 years is just one third of their tenure. The Prime Minister doubled down on his attack by saying that the NDA has 20 more years to go, while adding 'unke muh mein ghee shakkar' (may this be true).

Related Articles

"I would like to extend hearty gratitude to a few colleagues in Congress. Ever since the results came, I was taking note of a colleague- who was not supported by his party but he held his party's flag all alone. For what he said, unke muh mein ghee shakkar. Why am I saying this? He repeatedly said '1/3rd government.' What can be a bigger truth than this? We have completed 10 years now and there is 20 more to go. So, we have completed 1/3rd, 2/3rd remains/. So. 'unke muh mein ghee shakkar' for his prophecy," Modi said in the Upper House.

He was replying to the Motion of Thanks on President Droupadi Murmu's address. PM Modi also said in his address that a government has won for the third consecutive term for the first time in 60 years. The Prime Minister further claimed that there was an attempt to blackout the NDA's electoral victory.

Taking a swipe at the opposition, he said that some parties have still not accepted the people's mandate and that performance won over propaganda. Modi gave his speech amid repeated sloganeering by the Opposition, led by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. They raised slogans of 'LoP ko bolne do', alleging that Rahul Gandhi wasn't allowed to speak.

His address in the Rajya Sabha came after a blockbuster speech in the Lok Sabha. In his fiery address in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, the Prime Minister took potshots at the INDIA alliance and Congress' Rahul Gandhi. Modi said that the BJP followed 'santushtikaran' and not 'tushtikaran'.

Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, Modi also said that a conspiracy was being hatched to tarnish the image of the Hindus. Furthermore, PM Modi dismissed Rahul Gandhi's recent speech as a 'sympathy drama' and labelled the Leader of Opposition as being 'Balak Buddhi' or someone who has the intellect of a child's level. He further accused the opposition of spreading canards on issues including the Agniveer scheme, Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farmers, reservation for SC/ST, and electronic voting machines (EVMs).