PM Modi's 'Muslim League' remark: Congress lodges complaint with poll body

The Indian National Congress (INC), on Monday, moved a complaining to the Election Commission over a statement made by PM Narendra Modi at an election rally recently.

On April 6, PM Modi, addressing an election rally in Rajasthan's Ajmer, compared the recently-released manifesto of the Congress with that of the Muslim League. He also termed the document as “a bundle of lies” and also said that every page of the document “reeks of an attempt to break India into pieces.”

“The Leftists have taken over whatever was left of this manifesto bearing the stamp of the Muslim League. Today, Congress is left with neither principles nor policies. It seems as if Congress has given everything on contract and has outsourced the entire party,” PM Modi said.

Reacting to PM Modi's remarks, the Congress retorted that because the BJP was struggling to cross the 180-seat mark in the Lok Sabha polls, hence they had to resort to the "same cliched Hindu-Muslim script," India Today reported.

Modi-Shah's political and ideological ancestors supported the British and Muslim League against the Indians in the Freedom Struggle.



Even today, they are invoking the Muslim League against the 'Congress Nyay Patra' guided and shaped according to the aspirations, needs and… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) April 8, 2024

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Congress President, Malikarjun Kharge pointed out that the BJP's "ideological ancestors" supported the British and the Muslim League against Indians in the independence struggle.

