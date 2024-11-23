‘Ek hain to safe hain has become country’s mahamantra’: PM Modi on victory in Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Maharashtra has broken all records and “it is the biggest win for any party or pre-poll alliance in last 50 years”. Biggest message from Maharashtra after Haryana polls is unity; ‘ek hain to safe hain’ has become country’s ‘mahamantra’, Modi added.

Addressing party workers at the BJP headquarters on November 23, the PM said that development, good governance, true social justice won in Maharashtra, while lies, deceit badly lost.

“..The sentiment of ‘Ek hain toh safe hain’ has taught a lesson to those who make people fight in the name of caste, religion, language and region. It has punished them. Tribals, OBCs, Dalits, every section of the society voted for BJP-NDA. This is a strong blow to the thinking of the entire eco-system of Congress and INDI alliance, which was running an agenda to divide the society...” he said.

Modi said, “Today negative politics has been defeated. Today ‘Parivarvad’ has been defeated. Today Maharashtra has strengthened the resolve for a developed India. I congratulate all the workers of BJP and NDA across the country...”

#WATCH | Delhi: PM Narendra Modi says, "Today the results of by-elections of many states have also come... Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan have given strong support to BJP. The people of Assam have once again expressed their trust in BJP. We have also got success in… pic.twitter.com/r6wEEvorQI — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2024

The results of by-elections of many states have also come... Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan have given strong support to BJP. The people of Assam have once again expressed their trust in BJP. We have also got success in Madhya Pradesh. Support for NDA has increased in Bihar. This shows that the country now only wants development..., the PM added.

Some people resorted to betrayal and tried to create instability in Maharashtra, whom voters have punished, he said in his speech, adding the ‘INDI Alliance’ is unable to understand country’s mood that voters are with those who put ‘nation first’, and not with those putting ‘kursi first’.

Taking on Congress, the PM said the grand old party’s ‘shahi parivar’ is spreading poison of casteism in its greed for power and its priority is only family not people of country. Urban naxalism of Congress has become a challenge for country, its remote control is outside country, he said.

PM Modi said that this is the third consecutive time that Maharashtra has blessed the alliance led by BJP. For the third time, BJP has emerged as the largest party in Maharashtra. “BJP has got more seats than Congress and its allies. Maharashtra is the sixth state in the country which has given mandate to BJP three times in a row...” he said.

The prime minister said the Maharashtra election also shows that only one Constitution will work in India and that was given to the people of the country by B R Ambedkar. Congress and its allies were again trying to create a wall of Article 370 of the Constitution in Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

"I want to say this to the Congress and its allies that no force in the world can bring back Article 370 and insult our Constitution," Modi said.

He said the Congress and its allies were double-faced on various issues, including the Wafq Board. “The Waqf Board is a glaring example of Congress’ appeasement politics. There is no place for the Waqf law in the Constitution,” he said, adding that such practices have alienated the party from the sentiments of the people.

He outlined Maharashtra’s future under the BJP-led NDA, stating, “In the next five years, Maharashtra will move ahead with the mantra of ‘vikas bhi virasat bhi’ (development with heritage).”

(With inputs from agencies)