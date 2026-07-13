Reliance Power, BLS International, Bajaj Healthcare: Analyst decodes trading strategy 

Shares of Reliance Power, BLS International and Bajaj Healthcare were among the key stocks discussed in the daily calls show BTTV on July 13. Nilesh Jain, Analyst from Centrum Finverse replied to viewers queries on these stocks.

Reliance Power

Reliance Power investors who entered during the stock’s recent momentum burst may need to temper expectations, with technical indicators now pointing to further downside and only limited room for a near-term recovery. Nilesh Jain said the counter’s earlier sharp run-up appeared to have been 'a kind of a trap,' leaving many traders stuck at elevated levels.

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The stock, bought by the investor at Rs 29 and now hovering around Rs 25, has already slipped meaningfully from its recent highs. Jain’s assessment suggests the pain may not be over yet.

According to Jain, Rs 24 is the immediate support to watch. If the stock slips below that mark, the downside could deepen, with Rs 23 and even Rs 22 emerging as the next possible levels on the chart.

BLS International

BLS International has come under a cloud in the near term with Jain flagging a weak technical setup and advising investors to use any recovery in the stock as an exit opportunity. Responding to a viewer who bought 700 shares at Rs 254, Jain said the counter’s chart structure does not yet support a bullish stance, especially for short- to medium-term traders.

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Jain’s assessment was unambiguous: The stock is showing a “series of lower top” formations and is trading below both short-term and long-term moving averages. BLS International was hovering around Rs 238, below the investor’s acquisition price, underscoring the pressure on the counter.

For investors with a shorter holding horizon, Jain suggested a clear strategy: If any pullback comes, maybe towards Rs 260, Rs 270, use that pullback to exit the position. The advice reflects a cautious trading approach in a market where stock-specific action remains sharp but unforgiving.

“If you are looking from the long-term perspective, then you can hold once with a stop loss of 200,” Jain said.

Bajaj Healthcare

Bajaj Healthcare has emerged as a cautious long-term accumulation idea even as its near-term technical setup remains under pressure, according to Jain, who advised investors to build positions gradually rather than chase the stock aggressively at current levels.

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Jain said the stock, trading around Rs 343, does not yet inspire confidence from a short- to medium-term trading perspective. However, he maintained that the risk-reward equation improves for investors willing to take a longer view.

The key technical marker, according to Jain, is the stock’s support zone near Rs 300. He described this band as a quite good support,' implying that downside risk may remain relatively contained as long as the stock holds above that level.