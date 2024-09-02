PMO seeks 100-day performance report from all ministries, sources say

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office has asked central government ministries to present the outcomes of their efforts during the first 100 days of the present government.

“Every ministry has been instructed to highlight the work completed in the last 100 days, which will be submitted to the Prime Minister for review,” official sources have told Business Today TV.

The groundwork for this initiative began following a crucial meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 3, 2024. That meeting, attended by top government officials, including then union cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba, set the stage for the 100-day action plans. The secretaries were organized into 10 sectoral Groups of Secretaries (SGOS) and charged with drafting these plans.

While the ministries initiated their respective action plans shortly after the March meeting, it wasn't until June 17-18, 2024, that the PMO issued a formal directive to begin execution of the plans. With the Modi 3.0 coalition government approaching the 100-day milestone on September 12, 2024, a thorough review of hits and misses will be undertaken, the official added.

The overarching vision for these first 100 days reportedly revolves around creating a “citizen-empowered government” that prioritizes status update on undone projects, technological adoption, and a future roadmap that justifies the vision for India @ 2047.