PoK belongs to India, asserts Union Home Minister Amit Shah

In a fiery condemnation of the Congress party and its leadership, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack, alleging that the venerable political entity is willing to relinquish India's rightful claim over Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) due to Pakistan's possession of nuclear weapons.

Speaking at election rallies held in Vikarabad and Nagarkurnool in Telangana on the eve of the state's Lok Sabha polls, Shah invoked the memory of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's historic nuclear tests at Pokhran, conducted on this very day in 1998, which catapulted India into the league of nuclear powers.

Accusing the Congress of lacking the fortitude to undertake decisive military actions such as surgical strikes and airstrikes, Shah asserted that it was under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that such bold operations were executed with precision, notably in response to terrorist attacks from Pakistan.

Drawing attention to reported statements made by Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah regarding Pakistan's nuclear capabilities, Shah posed a pointed question to Congress scion Rahul Gandhi, querying whether PoK would be surrendered to Pakistan due to its possession of nuclear weapons.

Asserting the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) steadfast commitment to India's territorial integrity, Shah declared, "As long as BJP is in power, the surrender of PoK is inconceivable. It rightfully belongs to India, and we will reclaim it."

In a defiant tone, Shah rebuked the Congress leadership for purportedly contemplating the forfeiture of India's territorial claims, declaring, "They exhibit no shame. Their trepidation in the face of an atom bomb prompts them to betray our rights over PoK. But rest assured, Modi ji will return as Prime Minister, and any aggression from Pakistan will be met with decisive retaliation."

Responding to purported comments made by All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge questioning Telangana's stake in the Kashmir issue, Shah hailed the unwavering resolve of Telangana's youth, affirming their willingness to sacrifice for the cause of Kashmir.

Highlighting Prime Minister Modi's efforts in combating terrorism and insurgency, Shah lauded the government's successes in curbing both naxalism and terrorist activities across the nation.

Addressing remarks made by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy regarding the Pulwama incident and subsequent surgical strikes, Shah dismissed them as baseless accusations and criticised Reddy's alleged insinuation of political opportunism.

Challenging Reddy's assertions, Shah countered, "Where do you place your priorities, Revanth Reddy? Are they aligned with the interests of Italy?" referring to Reddy's perceived allegiance to foreign interests over national security concerns.

Reddy had earlier questioned the efficacy of intelligence agencies in preventing the Pulwama attack and criticised Modi's response to the incident, prompting Shah to defend the government's actions and reiterate its unwavering commitment to national security.