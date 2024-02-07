‘Poll panel should be embarrassed’: Sharad Pawar-led faction on ECI declaring Ajit Pawar faction ‘real’ NCP

The Sharad Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) came down heavily on the Election Commission that declared that the Ajit Pawar-led faction as the real ‘NCP’. NCP leader Jitendra Ahwad said that the poll panel should be embarrassed by its decision, and that Ajit Pawar had “politically choked” his uncle and party founder, Sharad Pawar. The Sharad Pawar faction is now planning to approach the Supreme Court to look into the matter.

Ahwad told news agency ANI that they already knew that this was going to happen. "This was going to happen. We already knew this. Today he (Ajit Pawar) has choked Sharad Pawar politically. Only Ajit Pawar is behind this. The only one who should be embarrassed in this is the Election Commission. Sharad Pawar is a phoenix. He will rise again from the ashes. We still have the power because we have Sharad Pawar. We will go to the Supreme Court," said the NCP leader.

With the Election Commission’s decision, the party symbol of the clock has also been assigned to Ajit Pawar faction of NCP. The decision followed over 10 hearings in the last six months.

The two factions have been at loggerheads since July last year following Ajit Pawar’s rebellion against his uncle Sharad Pawar and joining the BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra.

NCP leader and Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule said that whatever had happened to Shiv Sena earlier is happening to them now. “This is not a new order. Just the names have been changed but the content is the same," she said.

Sharad Pawar faction’s president Jayant Patil said that the decision was shocking. He said that the party is being taken away from the hands of the founder and national president, Sharad Pawar. “As almost all the constitutional bodies of the country have lost their autonomy, it is evident that technical reasons have been put forward by giving irrational decisions," said Patil.

Patil said that the Sharad Pawar faction will study this result in detail and will challenge this verdict in the Supreme Court.

The Election Commission gave time to the Sharad Pawar-led faction to name its political formation by submitting three names by 4pm on Wednesday.

