Potential hand of Pak? Rahul Gandhi on Bangladesh crisis in all-party meet, here's what EAM S Jaishanar said

In an all-party meeting addressing the escalating situation in Bangladesh following the ousting of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina amid violent protests, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi posed three critical questions to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

According to sources, Gandhi asked questions about the government's short-term and long-term strategies to navigate the diplomatic ramifications of the political upheaval in Dhaka.

Related Articles

Jaishankar responded that the situation is developing and that the government is closely monitoring the events to refine its next steps.

Gandhi also raised concerns regarding the potential involvement of foreign powers, particularly Pakistan, in the recent turmoil in Bangladesh.

The Centre indicated that it is investigating this possibility, noting that a Pakistani diplomat had been observed frequently changing his social media profile picture to reflect the ongoing situation in Bangladesh. Sources revealed that the government is examining whether this behaviour signifies a larger issue.

Additionally, Mr. Gandhi asked whether New Delhi had anticipated the dramatic developments in Bangladesh. Jaishankar assured the meeting that India is actively monitoring the situation.

On the other hand, in a show of unity, Congress and other opposition parties expressed their full support for the Narendra Modi government's handling of the crisis in the neighbouring country.

Following the meeting, Jaishankar took to social media platform X to commend the opposition for their unanimous backing, stating, "Briefed an All-Party meeting in Parliament today about the ongoing developments in Bangladesh. Appreciate the unanimous support and understanding that was extended."

The meeting, which also included Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah, provided MPs with a comprehensive overview of the crisis in Bangladesh, detailing how it escalated to the point of Sheikh Hasina's escape to India as protesters stormed her residence. Reports indicate that Ms. Hasina remains in India and is contemplating seeking political asylum in the UK.

The Centre informed the all-party meeting of its plans to respond to Ms. Hasina, who has long been considered a close ally of New Delhi, stating that it intends to give her time to determine her next course of action.

Furthermore, the government revealed that it is maintaining communication with the Bangladesh Army, which has announced the establishment of an interim government. Officials assured the opposition that they are closely observing the developments and will take appropriate measures when necessary.