Indian government officials had reportedly alerted former Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina about the potential dangers associated with the appointment of General Waker-Uz-Zaman as Army Chief in June of last year.

Despite these warnings, Hasina moved forward with the appointment, a decision that many analysts believe contributed to her recent political downfall, according to a report by The Hindustan Times.

In the face of rising youth protests, General Zaman took a hardline stance by issuing an ultimatum to Hasina, demanding that she and her sister leave the country.

The report also highlights a significant development in the political landscape, noting the Army's swift decision to release opposition leader Khaleda Zia of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). This move suggests that Islamist groups, including Jamaat-e-Islami and Islami Chhatrashibir, may be poised to play a more influential role in the country's politics moving forward.

About General Waker-Uz Zaman

General Waker-Uz-Zaman dedicated nearly four decades to military service, including two tours as a UN peacekeeper. He began his tenure as Chief of Army Staff in June, succeeding General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed. His extensive experience includes commanding an infantry battalion, an independent infantry brigade, and an infantry division. He has also held significant staff positions at the Infantry Brigade, School of Infantry and Tactics, and Army Headquarters.

Educated at the Bangladesh Military Academy, General Waker-Uz-Zaman furthered his studies at the Defence Services Command and Staff College in Mirpur and the Joint Services Command and Staff College in the UK. He holds advanced degrees in Defence Studies from both the National University of Bangladesh and King's College, University of London.

As the principal staff officer to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Armed Forces Division, General Waker-Uz-Zaman played a critical role in shaping national defence strategies and international peacekeeping efforts. His contributions have earned him the Army Medal of Glory (SGP) and the Extraordinary Service Medal (OSP) for his efforts in modernising the army.