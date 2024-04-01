scorecardresearch
Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

‘Pradhanmantri ji jo ye kar rahe hai wo desh ke liye…’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on PM Modi

Delhi Chief Minister on Monday expressed disapproval of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's actions, stating, "What the Prime Minister is doing is not good for the country."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday expressed disapproval of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's actions, stating, "What the Prime Minister is doing is not good for the country."

Kejriwal was sent to Tihar Jail on Monday, making him the fourth AAP member and the fifth opposition leader to be incarcerated ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Kejriwal will remain in jail until April 15, with the possibility of further custody by the Enforcement Directorate, which is still investigating his involvement in the alleged scam since his arrest on March 21.

Arvind Kejriwal, labeled as a key conspirator by the ED, has been arrested on corruption charges related to the now-scrapped liquor policy. The ED alleges that the policy provided unreasonably high profit margins, with a significant portion allegedly used for bribery and funding poll campaigns.

Story to be updated soon
 

Published on: Apr 01, 2024, 4:24 PM IST
