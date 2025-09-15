'Pragmatic help, non-interference': Brahma Chellaney decodes India's Nepal strategy

India's reaction to Nepal's most turbulent political moment in recent history has been one of "pragmatic assistance and non-interference", geostrategist Brahma Chellaney said on Monday. He also said that New Delhi's backing to the new interim government is aimed at stabilising the situation and bolstering the legitimacy of the new leadership.

"India's measured response to Nepal's gravest modern crisis is guided by a strategy of pragmatic assistance and non-interference in Nepalese politics. True to its record as a first responder, India has extended humanitarian assistance while moving swiftly to provide diplomatic backing to the new interim government led by Ms. Sushila Karki - an effort aimed at stabilizing the situation and bolstering the legitimacy of the new leadership," Chellaney wrote on X.

The comments come just days after Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli resigned amid violent youth-led protests against corruption and a controversial social media ban.

Sushila Karki, Nepal's former Chief Justice, was sworn in as the country's first woman Prime Minister on Friday night. Her appointment, widely viewed as a consensus choice acceptable to protest leaders and the army, has already drawn strong support from India.

The Ministry of External Affairs said, "We welcome the formation of a new Interim Government in Nepal, led by Right Honourable Mrs Sushila Karki. We are hopeful that this would help in fostering peace and stability. As a close neighbour, a fellow democracy and a long-term development partner, India will continue to work closely with Nepal for the well-being and prosperity of our two peoples and countries."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his congratulations, calling Karki’s elevation "a very good example of women empowerment." Addressing a gathering in Imphal on Saturday, he said: "Nepal is a friend of India, a close friend. Today, on behalf of 140 crore Indians, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Smt. Sushila ji on assuming charge as the Prime Minister of the interim government in Nepal. Sushila ji's taking oath as the first woman Prime Minister of Nepal is a very good example of women's empowerment."

Exuding confidence in her leadership, Modi said Karki "will pave the way for peace, stability and prosperity in Nepal." He also praised the youth protesters who toppled Oli, saying they had "kept democratic values supreme even in such an unstable environment."

"Their positive thinking and positive work are not only inspiring but also a clear indication of Nepal's new rise. I wish Nepal all the best for its bright future," Modi added.

Modi repeated his message on X in Nepali and Hindi: "On assuming office as interim Prime Minister of Nepal, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Hon’ble Mrs Sushila Karki. India remains fully committed to the peace, progress, and prosperity of our brothers and sisters in Nepal."

Nepal has seen relative calm since Karki's swearing-in, with curfews lifted and daily life resuming in most areas. The 73-year-old leader is remembered for her anti-corruption stance during her tenure as Chief Justice between 2016 and 2017, strengthening her image as an uncompromising figure of integrity at a time of deep political flux.



