Prajwal Revanna case: Supreme Court pulls up Karnataka government for politicising investigations

The Supreme Court on July 11 issued a warning to the Karnataka government against politicising the criminal investigations into the sexual assault cases implicating former parliamentarian Prajwal Revanna.

A Bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan was hearing an appeal filed by the Karnataka special investigation team (SIT) against the anticipatory bail granted to Prajwal’s mother, Bhavani Revanna. The bench nevertheless asked whether there was any ground to cancel the bail granted to Bhavani Revanna.

“Does it amount to a case for cancelling bail?” the apex court queried. The court eventually issued notice on the plea but urged the parties not to politicise the matter.

During the hearing, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the SIT, described the relief granted to Bhavani as “most unfortunate”. However, the bench emphasised the need to separate political motives from the legal reasoning provided by the high court, which cited Bhavani’s age and the lack of direct evidence against her.

“Law will have its own consequences. It is not like she is discharged. She will face trial. We only have to see if High Court was justified in protecting her from arrest... Let us not politicise the matter,” the court said.

Bhavani was booked in a case over alleged abduction of one of the sexual assault victims in the Prajwal Revanna case, who is facing allegations of sexually assaulting several women. Prajwal is presently under arrest.

The bench pointed out that Bhavani was not directly named in the complaint, questioning the extent of her involvement in the crimes committed by her son, who had fled to Germany and was eventually caught.

The bench pointed out that there was no direct evidence implicating Bhavani, asking Sibal to provide concrete allegations from the Section 164 statement of a complainant before a magistrate.

Last month, the Karnataka High Court granted conditional anticipatory bail to Bhavani Revanna after opining that she has been cooperating with the probe.

Both of Prajwal Revanna's parents, HD Revanna and Bhavani Revanna, faced allegations that they kidnapped a woman who was assaulted by Prajwal Revanna.