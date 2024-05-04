scorecardresearch
Business Today
Feedback

Prajwal Revanna sex scandal case: CBI likely to issue a ‘Blue Corner Notice’ against Karnataka MP, says SIT

Prajwal Revanna Prajwal Revanna

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) told Karnataka chief minister that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is expected to issue a Blue Corner Notice to Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna who reportedly fled to Germany using a diplomatic passport, after he was charged with rape.

According to Interpol, International police organisation, Blue Corner notices are international requests for cooperation or alerts that enable police agencies in member nations to exchange important crime-related information.

According to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), these notices fall under the category of 'B Series (Blue) Notices'. The CBI website describes them as 'enquiry notices' which may be issued for various purposes, including verifying someone's identity, obtaining details of their criminal record, locating missing individuals, identifying international criminals, or apprehending those wanted for violations of ordinary criminal law, potentially subject to extradition requests.

India’s former prime minister H D Deve Gowda’s grandson, Revanna, and his father H D Revanna who is an MLA from Holenarasipura have been charged in a sex scandal that had allegedly involved several women.

On April 28, the Holenarasipura town police filed a complaint when pen drives with around 3,000 files were being widely circulated inside the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency. A 47-year-old lady reported to the police that Prajwal and his father Revanna had sexually assaulted her.

Published on: May 04, 2024, 4:14 PM IST
