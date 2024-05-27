Karnataka Sex Scandal Case: Prajwal Revanna to appear before police on May 31, cooperate in probe

Prajwal Revanna on Monday said that he will appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on May 31 and cooperate with the investigation.

The JDS MP from Hassan has been missing after being accused of sexual harassment by a woman who worked in his household. He reportedly fled to Germany in April.

“I will personally on Friday, May 31 at 10 am will come before the SIT and will cooperate with the investigation and will respond to it (charges). I have faith in court and I am confident I will come out of false cases through court,” Pajwal said in a video statement aired on Kannada TV channel Asianet Suvarna News, PTI reported.

The Karnataka government has set up an SIT to investigate the serious allegations against him.

Prajwal left India on April 27, shortly after the Karnataka government formed an SIT to investigate the allegations.

Last week, JD(S) patriarch and former PM H D Deve Gowda said that his grandson should be punished "if found guilty." The family distanced themselves from Revanna soon after the charges surfaced.