Karnataka Sex Scandal Case: Prajwal Revanna to appear before police on May 31, cooperate in probe

Prajwal Revanna on Monday said that he will appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on May 31 and cooperate with the investigation.
The JDS MP from Hassan has been missing after being accused of sexual harassment by a woman who worked in his household. He reportedly fled to Germany in April.
In a self-shot video, Prajwal Revanna said he will appear before the SIT on May 31 and fully cooperate with the investigation.
The Karnataka government has set up an SIT to investigate the serious allegations against him.
Prajwal left India on April 27, shortly after the Karnataka government formed an SIT to investigate the allegations.
Last week, JD(S) patriarch and former PM H D Deve Gowda said that his grandson should be punished "if found guilty." The family distanced themselves from Revanna soon after the charges surfaced.
