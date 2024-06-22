Prajwal Revanna's brother alleges blackmail over 'false' sex assault charge, demands Rs 2.5 crore; 2 booked

Police in Karnataka’s Hassan district have registered an FIR against individuals accused of blackmailing JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna, the brother of sex crimes-accused former MP Prajwal Revanna, over a false sexual assault allegation.

Suraj Revanna's close aide, Shivakumar filed the complaint against Chethan K S and his brother-in-law alleging they demanded money in exchange for not defaming Revanna.

According to the complaint, Chethan, initially befriended Shivakumar and requested his help in securing a job, citing financial distress. Shivakumar agreed to introduce Chethan to Revanna during the recent Lok Sabha election period.

On June 17, Chethan called Shivakumar, claiming he had visited Revanna’s farmhouse the previous day to ask for a job but was turned down. Chethan then allegedly threatened to defame Revanna and his family alleging sexual molestation and demanded Rs 5 crore. Chethan allegedly continued to blackmail Shivakumar, reducing his demand to Rs 3 crore and eventually Rs 2.5 crore. His brother-in-law also allegedly participated in the blackmail.

Police have registered a case under IPC sections 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (involvement of others in the conspiracy) against Chethan and his brother-in-law.

Meanwhile, Chethan, alleged that Suraj Revanna sexually assaulted him on June 16 at a farmhouse in Gannikada, Hassan district. “He had put his hands on my shoulder and moved his hands everywhere. Thereafter, what shouldn't have happened, happened to me,” he said.

Chethan claimed that Revanna’s associates tried to blackmail and manipulate him by offering money and a job. He initially approached the Holenarasipura Town Police station to file a complaint but was allegedly refused. He then went to the DG office in Bengaluru, where he filed his complaint.

The development comes just days after former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, accused of rape and sexual abuse, was remanded to judicial custody by a special court in Bengaluru.