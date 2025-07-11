Preliminary report on Ahmedabad Air India crash expected soon: Aviation Minister 

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is expected to release its preliminary report on the fatal Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad "very soon," Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said today. He underscored the ministry’s commitment to ensuring transparency and accountability in the ongoing investigation.

The tragic incident occurred on June 12, when Air India flight AI 171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner en route to London Gatwick, crashed into a medical hostel complex shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad. Of the 260 people onboard, 259 lost their lives, making it the deadliest air crash in India in recent years. One passenger miraculously survived.

Advertisement

“Very soon… AAIB is working on it… It is the responsibility of AAIB, let them do their job,” Naidu said in response to a media query on the sidelines of a conference.

He added that the ministry was focused on upholding international standards throughout the process. “We are ensuring that transparency and accountability is there in the whole investigation,” the minister said.

In line with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) norms, the AAIB is mandated to submit a preliminary report within 30 days of the accident. A status report had already been released on June 26, outlining initial facts without attributing causes.