Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
india
Preliminary report on Ahmedabad Air India crash expected soon: Aviation Minister 

Preliminary report on Ahmedabad Air India crash expected soon: Aviation Minister 

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu assures transparency as AAIB nears release of probe findings into June 12 tragedy that claimed 260 lives .

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 11, 2025 7:31 PM IST
Preliminary report on Ahmedabad Air India crash expected soon: Aviation Minister Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is expected to release its preliminary report on the fatal Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad "very soon," Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said today. He underscored the ministry’s commitment to ensuring transparency and accountability in the ongoing investigation. 

The tragic incident occurred on June 12, when Air India flight AI 171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner en route to London Gatwick, crashed into a medical hostel complex shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad. Of the 260 people onboard, 259 lost their lives, making it the deadliest air crash in India in recent years. One passenger miraculously survived. 

Advertisement

“Very soon… AAIB is working on it… It is the responsibility of AAIB, let them do their job,” Naidu said in response to a media query on the sidelines of a conference. 

He added that the ministry was focused on upholding international standards throughout the process. “We are ensuring that transparency and accountability is there in the whole investigation,” the minister said. 

In line with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) norms, the AAIB is mandated to submit a preliminary report within 30 days of the accident. A status report had already been released on June 26, outlining initial facts without attributing causes. 

Published on: Jul 11, 2025 7:31 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today