'Countries of the Global South are bearing the brunt of...': Prime Minister Modi in his address at G7 Summit

In his address at the Outreach session of the G7 summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted that the countries of the Global South are bearing the brunt of global uncertainties and tensions.

“India has considered it its responsibility to put priorities and concerns of countries of the Global South on world stage…Countries of the Global South are bearing brunt of global uncertainties and tensions,” the Prime Minister said. He also highlighted that the African Union had become a permanent member of the G20 under the chairmanship of India.

Related Articles

In his address at an Outreach session of the G7 summit in Italy's Apulia region, PM Modi also called for ending monopoly in technology.

"We have to collectively ensure that the benefits of technology reach all sections of society, to realize the potential of every person in the society, to help in removing social inequalities, and expand human powers instead of limiting them. This should not only be our desire, but our responsibility. We have to convert monopoly in technology into mass usage...," he said.

Spoke at the G7 Outreach Session on AI and Energy, Africa and Mediterranean. Highlighted a wide range of subjects, notably, the wide scale usage of technology for human progress. The rise of technology in various aspects of human life has also reaffirmed the importance of cyber… pic.twitter.com/lafxE4aJos — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 14, 2024

He reminded that New Delhi had stressed the importance of international governance in the field of AI during the G-20 summit in 2023. He emphasised that for technology to succeed, it must be grounded in a human-centric approach. Highlighting India's achievements in leveraging digital technology for public service delivery, he underscored the country's commitment to ensuring that technological advancements benefit all segments of society.

Speaking on India's AI Mission, centered on "AI for All," the PM stressed that artificial intelligence should aim to foster progress and well-being universally. "In the future too, we will continue to work together with all countries to make AI transparent, fair, secure, accessible and responsible," he said.

Shedding light on the strategy for India's energy transition, PM Modi outlined its principles of availability, accessibility, affordability, and acceptability. "We are making every possible effort to fulfill our commitment to achieve the target of Net Zero by 2070. Together we should make efforts to make the coming time a green era," he added.

The Prime Minister expressed great satisfaction at attending the Summit following his re-election in what he described as the largest democratic exercise in human history. "I am fortunate that the people of India have given me the opportunity to serve them for the third consecutive time. This has happened for the first time in India in the last six decades. The blessings that the people of India have given in the form of this historic victory is a victory of democracy..." he said.

He also encouraged global participation in initiatives like Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment). The PM called upon the global community to join India's tree plantation campaign, "Plant4Mother" (Ek Pedh Maa Ke Naam), turning it into a widespread movement driven by personal commitment and global responsibility.

India has been invited to the summit as an Outreach Country, marking PM Modi’s fifth consecutive visit to the G7 Summit. The Prime Minister arrived in Italy on June 14 to participate in the 50th G7 leaders' summit. During the summit, he held discussions with his UK counterpart Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplaned for New Delhi in the wee hours of Saturday as the G7 Summit in Italy concluded, the spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed on X.

The PM took to X (formally Twitter) to thank the people and government of Italy for warm hospitality during his visit. "Had a very productive day at the G7 Summit in Apulia. Interacted with world leaders and discussed various subjects...", he posted before starting his journey back to India.