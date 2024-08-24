scorecardresearch
Private helicopter flying to Hyderabad from Mumbai crashes in Pune district, 4 injured 

The aircraft is operated by a private aviation company. The aircraft is operated by a private aviation company.

A helicopter operated by a private aviation company crashed near Paud village in Maharashtra’s Pune district on August 24. 

SP Pankaj Deshmukh Pune Rural Police stated that the private helicopter was going from Mumbai to Hyderabad and was carrying 4 passengers, who have been injured in the incident.  

Of the four people, the captain has sustained injuries and is hospitalised. The rest of the three persons are in stable condition, he added. 

Police said the helicopter belongs to the Global Vectra company in Mumbai. It is suspected to have crashed due to some technical failure following weather turbulence, the police said. The Pune rural police have initiated a probe into this incident.

Local residents saw the helicopter crashing and rushed to the spot to help. A team from the Paud police station reached the spot after receiving information about the incident from villagers.

Published on: Aug 24, 2024, 4:45 PM IST
