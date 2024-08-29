Private school in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruchirappalli receives bomb threat, holiday declared; bomb squad on spot

A private school in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruchirappalli received a bomb threat over email on August 29, ANI reported. Trichy bomb disposal squads and sniffer dogs were rushed to the school to search for the bomb while the school declared a holiday because of the bomb threat.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: A private school at Ramjinagar, Tiruchirappalli received a bomb threat, over email, today. Trichy bomb disposal squads and sniffer dogs were rushed to the school to search for the bomb. The school declared a holiday because of the bomb threat. pic.twitter.com/XPVs6DOzAj — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2024

On August 27, security officials at Chennai airport were sent into a tizzy after receiving a bomb threat on a flight, which was to leave for Dubai, carrying Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin among other passengers. It later turned out to be a hoax.

Stalin, who was to leave for the US, was to catch the Emirates flight to Dubai. The flight was scheduled to take off at 10 pm. Security officials checked the airport premises and inspected the flight thoroughly. Later, it was confirmed that there were no explosives in the aircraft or the restrooms as threatened and that it was a hoax threat. Finally, the flight took off at 10.16 pm after a delay of about 16 minutes.

Last week, a full emergency was declared at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on August 22 after a bomb threat on an Air India flight from Mumbai. There were 135 passengers onboard.

On August 20, many shopping malls and hospitals in Delhi, including prominent ones such as Chanakya Mall, Select City Walk, Ambience Mall, DLF, Cine Polis, Pacific Mall, Primus Hospital and Unity group, received bomb threat emails.

Intelligence agencies in India are on high alert after coming across a video that showed terrorist Farhatullah Ghori asking the sleeper cells in India to carry out attacks on trains across the country. Ghori, who is currently based in Pakistan, orchestrated the blast in Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Cafe through a sleeper cell with the support of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

The video shows Ghori, who has been on the Indian agencies' radar for years, calling on the sleeper cells to derail the railway network in India. He explains the various methods of bomb blasts using pressure cookers. He also talks about plans to target the petroleum pipelines in India, and Hindu leaders.