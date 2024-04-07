Priyanka Gandhi 'must be trolling Ashok Gehlot': Sanjay Nirupam amps up '5 power centres' attack

Former Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Saturday lashed out at the grand old party and its general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Nirupam said that the Congress party is completely ignorant of grass root issues.

To explain his point further, Nirupam shared a video of the grand old party's gathering in Jaipur on X (formerly Twitter). In this video, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra can be seen attacking the Narendra Modi-led Central government over the issue of paper leak.

What did Priyanka Gandhi Vadra say on paper leak issue?

"Exam papers are being leaked in every state. Youngsters are undertaking pains to complete their education, parents are working hard and taking loans for the education and tuition of their children. Exam paper gets leaked, the youngster does not get a job. This is the situation," the Congress general secretary said.

Sanjay Nirupam attacks Priyanka Gandhi

Nirupam further said that paper leak was a big issue when Ashok Gehlot was the Chief Minister of Rajasthan as students used to protest everyday. The former Congress leader added that behanji is raising this issue now while Ashok Gehlot was present there.

He added that perhaps Priyanka Gandhi thought she was speaking in Uttar Pradesh or she was trolling the former Rajasthan CM. He added that the opposition led by the BJP at the time became furious on the issue of paper leaks and the Congress was infamous for it.

Sanjay Nirupam's full post on X

I told you na, Congress party is gone completely clueless as far as grass root issues are concerned. And all the power centres are working against each other.

Here is the latest proof. Examination paper leak was a burning issue during Ashok Gehlot regime. Students carried out agitations every other day. Opposition went berserk on this issue and Congress govt became badnaam due to frequent pap[er leaks.

Behanji raised this issue today in a Congress event in Jaipur while Gehlotji was very much present there. Probably, she thought, she was speaking in UP. Or she must be trolling Gehlotji. Or the clash of power centres affect.

Paper leak issue in Rajasthan

In February this year, some Rajasthan government employees were arrested for leaking the question papers of the state government's recruitment exams, as per media reports. These people have been accused of selling these papers for crores of rupees. They have also been accused of using their family members to get government jobs.