Priyanka Gandhi unlikely to contest Lok Sabha polls 2024: Sources

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi is unlikely to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, sources told India Today on Thursday. There has been a demand from the Congress workers in Raebareli to field Priyanka Gandhi from the Gandhi bastion. The Congress has held the seat since 1999 and former party chief Sonia Gandhi represented it in the Lok Sabha for two decades from 2004 to 2024.

This time, Sonia Gandhi decided not to contest and became Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan. Following this, the Congress workers in Raebareli demanded the party to field Priyanka from the prestigious seat.

Earlier this week, supporters of Priyanka Gandhi put up posters in Raebareli, asking her to contest the Lok Sabha elections from there. The poster reads, "Rae Bareli pukarti, Priyanka Gandhi ji aaye (Raebareli calling, Priyanka Gandhi come)". The poster also says that the Congress should take forward its development work.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi is likely to contest from Kerala's Wayanad for the second time. The first list of Congress candidates for the general elections is likely to be out today.



