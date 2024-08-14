'Profound insult to Bangabandhu Mujibur Rahman': Read ousted Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's first public statement

Ousted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday broke her silence more than a week after leaving the strife-ridden country and landing in India. Talking about the coup against the Awami League, she said it was an insult to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman -- her father and founder of Bangladesh -- and the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

Hasina issued the statement via her son and former ICT advisor Sajeeb Wazed's X (formerly Twitter) handle. The deposed Bangladesh PM also spoke of the family members she lost when her father, who was also known as Bangabandhu, was assassinated on August 15, 1975.

Dear Bangladesh,

As-salamu alaykum.

Brothers and sisters, on August 15, 1975, the Father of the Nation and the then President of Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was brutally assassinated. I pay my deepest respects to him. Alongside him, my mother, Begum Fazilatun Nesa, my three brothers—Freedom Fighter Captain Sheikh Kamal, Freedom Fighter Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal, and Sheikh Kamal and Jamal's newlywed wives, Sultana Kamal and Rosi Jamal—were also mercilessly killed. My youngest brother, Sheikh Russel, who was only 10 years old then, was murdered as well. My only uncle, Freedom Fighter Sheikh Naser, the President's Military Secretary Brigadier-General Jamil Uddin Ahmed, and Police Officer Siddiqur Rahman were also ruthlessly murdered. I pay tribute to Freedom Fighter Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni and his pregnant wife Arzu Moni, Agriculture Minister and Freedom Fighter Abdur Rob Serniabat, his 10-year-old son Arif, 13-year-old daughter Baby, 4-year-old grandson Sukanto, journalist and freedom fighter Shahid Serniabat, and my nephew Rentu, along with many others who were brutally and tragically robbed of their lives on that fateful day. I pray for the eternal peace of all those who were martyred on August 15, and I offer my deepest respects to their memory.

Since last July, the acts of sabotage, arson, and violence in the name of movements have resulted many innocent citizens of our country losing their lives. Students, teachers, police officers—including pregnant women—journalists, cultural activists, workers, leaders, activists of the Awami League (and its affiliated organizations), pedestrians, and others who were working in various establishments have fallen victim to terrorist aggression and lost their lives. I express my heartfelt sorrow and pray for the peace of their souls.

People like me, who continue to live with the pain of losing their loved ones, I offer my deepest sympathy. I demand a thorough investigation to identify and bring to justice those responsible for these heinous killings and acts of sabotage.

Dear Bangladesh,

In 1975, Rehana and I, the two sisters, dedicated the house where the horrific massacre took place on August 15 at Dhanmondi, the Bangabandhu residence, to the people of Bangladesh. It was transformed into a memorial museum. Ordinary citizens of the country, as well as dignitaries from home and abroad, have visited this house, which carries the memory of our struggle for independence. This museum embodies the spirit of our independence.

The memory we held onto, enduring all the pain and suffering of losing our loved ones, was cherished with the sole aim of bringing smiles to the faces of the suffering people of Bangladesh. The positive results of these efforts have begun to manifest, with Bangladesh now holding a place of honor among the developing nations of the world. It is with unspeakable sorrow that I must inform you that today, all of that has been reduced to ashes. The very memory that was our lifeline has been burned to the ground. This is a profound insult to the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, under whose leadership we achieved our self-respect, our identity, and our independent nation. It is a grave dishonor to the blood of millions of martyrs. I seek justice from the people of this nation.

Dear Bangladesh,

I urge you to observe National Mourning Day on August 15 with due respect and solemnity. Please offer floral tributes and prayers at the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum and pray for the peace of the departed souls. May Almighty Allah bless the people of Bangladesh. Khoda Hafez. Joy Bangla, Joy Bangabandhu.