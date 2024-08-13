'It's an assault on Hindu religion': Hindus attacked in 278 locations across 48 districts of Bangladesh

After the fall of Sheikh Hasina as Prime Minister, the Hindu community has faced attacks and threats in 278 locations across 48 districts, the Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance said on Tuesday. The alliance said the incidents of vandalism, looting, arson, land grabbing, and threats to leave the country have been repeatedly inflicted on the Hindu community due to the shifting political landscape.

"This is not just an attack on individuals but an assault on the Hindu religion," said Palash Kanti Dey, spokesperson of the alliance, in a press conference at the National Press Club in Dhaka. "As of Monday, there have been attacks and threats against the Hindu community in 278 locations across 48 districts. We have conveyed our concerns to Home Affairs Advisor Brigadier General (retd) M Sakhawat Hussain who has assured us that these issues will be raised at the next cabinet meeting," he was quoted as saying by Dhaka Tribune.

During the press conference, the alliance's President Prabhas Chandra Roy lamented the recurring violence against the Hindu community during times of political change. Whenever there is a change in government, Roy added, Hindus are the first to be attacked. "Although there were fewer incidents in the past, they have increased recently. We want to live in this country with security. We were born here, and we have rights in this country," he said as per DT.

Earlier on Monday, the alliance presented seven demands to the interim government, including a judicial inquiry into attacks on Hindus, the creation of a minority protection act and commission, the restoration of temples and homes at public expense, speedy trials, and public investigation reports for those convicted, the release of minority abuse reports from 2000 to the present, a three-day holiday during Durga Puja, and the establishment of a minority ministry.

Today, Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus visited Dhakeshwari National Temple and sought cooperation from all. "Rights are equal for everyone. We are all one people with one right. Do not make any distinctions among us. Please, assist us. Exercise patience, and later judge -- what we were able to do and not. If we fail, then criticise us," Yunus said.

The interim chief also met with the leaders of Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad and Mahanagar Sarbajanin Puja Committee, as well as officials from the temple management board and devotees. "In our democratic aspirations, we should not be seen as Muslims, Hindus, or Buddhists, but as human beings. Our rights should be ensured. The root of all problems lies in the decay of institutional arrangements. That is why, such issues arise. institutional arrangements need to be fixed," he added.